Exhibit space is sold out for upcoming MACS show

Exhibit space for the Mobile Air Conditioning Society’s 2020 training event and trade show is sold out.

The event, which will take place Feb. 20-22 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., will feature 69 exhibitors in 81 booths.

“MACS is celebrating our 40th anniversary,” said Elvis L. Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer, “which is a testament to the resilience and tenacity of the mobile air conditioning industry and we are pleased to have so many exhibitors display their products at our trade show, including 11 brand new exhibitors.”

Among the exhibitors are:

AirSept, Inc.

Airworks Cooling Systems

Aisin World Corp. of America

Dorman Products

Gates Corporation

Mahle Service Solutions

Neutronics, Inc.

Robinair Automotive Aftermarket

Since 1981, the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has been the advocate for service and repair owners, distributors, manufacturers and educators making their living in the total vehicle climate and thermal management industry.

www.macsw.org/training