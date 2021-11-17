ERI opens new DC on east coast

The ERI Group announced that it has expanded. It has opened up a new Independent Parts Warehousing Inc. distribution centre in New Brunswick.

The location of their newest IPW distribution centre is at 300 Baig Boulevard., Suite C-4, in Moncton. The facility opened its doors on Nov. 1.

The group also announced it was welcoming industry veteran, Marshall Jardine as the location’s branch manager.

That name may be familiar with many on the East Coast as Jardine held similar positions with Clevite Engine Parts and Ertel Manufacturing Corp. of Canada.