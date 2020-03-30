DTNA expands service capacity with 700 new service bays

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) dealer network is building or remodeling more than 40 locations across 30 U.S. states and Canadian provinces to add 700 more service bays in 2020.

Among them, a new 30-bay facility under construction in Winnipeg, and a new 20-bay facility in Montreal.

“This expansion represents an investment by DTNA’s dealer partners towards a mutual commitment to a 24-hour or less repair turnaround,” said Kevin Bangston, general manager, Dealer Network Development, DTNA. “The need of our customers for maximum uptime has never been more apparent than it is in today’s environment. They are what makes the complex logistics and supply chain of our global economy work. When our customers do need service, DTNA and our dealers are committed to getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.”

The new service bays will increase potential network capacity by up to 3.5 million service hours per year and are being added where the customer need is greatest. 300 new service bays will be added in the Southeast and 90 additional bays will be added at a single Texas location alone. U.S. cities with significantly expanding service capacity include Nashville; Kansas City; South Bend, Ind.; and Columbus, Ohio.

The DTNA dealer network comprises more than 1,100 dealerships, distributors and partner locations across North America all of which are dedicated to supporting those commercial vehicle operators who keep the world moving.

www.daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com