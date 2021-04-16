Dorman releases more than 700 replacement parts

Dorman Products, Inc. has released more than 700 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

Dorman continues to expand its aftermarket offerings of replacement flexible stainless steel fuel lines, adding a new part number (819-875) to cover an additional two million+ Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

Replacing a corroded fuel line is often a time-consuming and unpredictable job because pre-formed OE fuel lines can be difficult to re-route under the vehicle. Dorman’s innovative fuel lines are manufactured from braided stainless steel and designed for the vehicle-specific full length of the original line to help save time and frustration during installation.

This month Dorman is also expanding coverage of its vast line of drive shafts, adding 61 new part numbers to the over 3,000 existing part numbers fitting millions of light- and heavy-duty vehicles in operation in North America. Dorman front and rear drive shafts are the ideal solution to minimize the complexity of repairs because they are fully assembled, pre-balanced and ready to install with 100 percent new (not remanufactured) yokes, tubes, constant velocity (CV) joints and serviceable universal joints. These direct replacement drive shafts are manufactured in Dorman’s U.S. facilities for fast drop-shipping and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Dorman was one of the first manufacturers to bring replacement control arms to the aftermarket and continues to lead the way this month by releasing 90 new part numbers to add to its current 7,000+ control arm solutions.

The new products expand coverage for some of the most popular cars and trucks on the road today and are precision-engineered. Dorman control arms also feature valuable enhancements to the original equipment, including advanced polymer bearings designed to help reduce friction and increase durability, and a weather-tight, sealed design to promote a long service life. All products include a limited lifetime warranty.