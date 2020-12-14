Don’t miss your chance to win 250 free masks for your shop!

These days, face masks are a mandatory requirement, even in the workforce.

But, some face masks are uncomfortable to wear for long period of time, as a result of their design. Elastic straps can cause irritation behind the ears, and, if you wear glasses, working in colder temperatures with a mask is almost a guarantee for fogging.

Spidertech (a sister company of NRS brakes galvanized brake pads) has launched a new line of strapless, anti-fog face masks that make it easy for auto technicians and jobbers to do their jobs efficiently and comfortably.

Available in seven colours, all of the masks are hypoallergenic, and have been designed with a latex-free adhesive. A built-in wax paper shield also protects against droplet transfer. On the outside, the mask features breathable cotton fiber.

Win 250 masks

Right now, Spidertech is making it easier than ever to try one of the revolutionary strapless masks.

Originally retailing at $35.50 for a pack of 50, Spidertech is offering a 50 per cent discount off of each pack, bringing the price down to just $17.50. Simply use the promo code “CARS50” at checkout to receive your discount. Offer expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Plus, you can also win 250 free face masks, plus a mask dispenser, for your shop! The dispenser makes it easy to keep track of how many masks your shop has on hand, and, when you run out, simply restock.

Just send us a photo of you wearing a Spidertech mask to peter@turnkey.meda to be automatically entered for your chance to win!

Check out the video below!