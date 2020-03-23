Disinfecting surfaces? Do it right!

Sanitizing a surface doesn’t happen instantly.

The maker of Spray Nine, a heavy duty cleaner, degreaser, and disinfectant commonly used in automotive repair shops, is reminding its customers that you have to leave the disinfectant on the surface long enough to do its work before you wipe it off.

“Many consumers spray on a disinfectant cleaner and almost immediately wipe it away,” says Paco Agrafojo, director of marketing for Permatex. “They don’t realize that they need to let the spray stay on long enough for it to disinfect the surface.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that people use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered and hospital-grade disinfectant cleaners. Spray Nine has been certified by the EPA as effective against viruses similar to Novel 2019 Coronavirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. But Agrafojo reminds consumers that they have to follow manufacturer instructions into order to fully disinfect surfaces.

“To be effective against pathogens such as the coronavirus, Spray Nine must be sprayed, have surface contact for 30 seconds, and then be fully wiped away,” says Agrafojo. “Many other spray cleaners require even longer contact time to be effective. It is of the utmost importance that consumers are aware of how to properly use the products that can be effective in protecting them during the Coronavirus outbreak.”

