Dayco expands off-highway product offering

Dayco has expanded its off-highway market product offering.

To grow share of market and better serve its distributors within the industry, the company finalized a comprehensive action plan that involved adding more than 47,000 new applications.

“As part of a strategic inventory optimization initiative, the Dayco product team poured through an enormous amount of data and closely reviewed every off-highway category so we could best determine what additional components would be beneficial to our customers,” said Jay Buckley, director of product management, Dayco Aftermarket. “The result was the addition of almost 50,000 new applications to provide more extensive coverage for an array of different off-highway machinery.”

New part numbers for raw-edge v-belts, industrial belts, water pumps, pulleys and tensioners are now available for large machines and off-highway vehicles used in mining, construction, forestry, agriculture and more, including:

Cranes

Skid Steers

Farm Tractors

Combines

Cotton Harvesters

Motor Graders

Wheel Loaders

Wheeled Tractors

Hay Balers

Farm Sprayers

Generators

Forestry Equipment

Fork Lifts

Excavators

Snow Removal Equipment

Street Sweepers

Transit Mixers

Wheeled Dozers

Aerial Lifts

Click here to access the Dayco product catalog.