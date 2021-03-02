Auto Service World
News   March 2, 2021   by Christine Hogg

Dayco expands off-highway product offering

Dayco has expanded its off-highway market product offering.

To grow share of market and better serve its distributors within the industry, the company finalized a comprehensive action plan that involved adding more than 47,000 new applications.

“As part of a strategic inventory optimization initiative, the Dayco product team poured through an enormous amount of data and closely reviewed every off-highway category so we could best determine what additional components would be beneficial to our customers,” said Jay Buckley, director of product management, Dayco Aftermarket. “The result was the addition of almost 50,000 new applications to provide more extensive coverage for an array of different off-highway machinery.”

New part numbers for raw-edge v-belts, industrial belts, water pumps, pulleys and tensioners are now available for large machines and off-highway vehicles used in mining, construction, forestry, agriculture and more, including:

  • Cranes
  • Skid Steers
  • Farm Tractors
  • Combines
  • Cotton Harvesters
  • Motor Graders
  • Wheel Loaders
  • Wheeled Tractors
  • Hay Balers
  • Farm Sprayers
  • Generators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Fork Lifts
  • Excavators
  • Snow Removal Equipment
  • Street Sweepers
  • Transit Mixers
  • Wheeled Dozers
  • Aerial Lifts

Click here to access the Dayco product catalog.

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*