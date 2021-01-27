Dana unveils expanded line of Dana TM4 SUMO HP electric motors & inverters

Dana Incorporated has unveiled an expanded family of Dana TM4 SUMO HP electric motors and inverters, including the HV1000 and HV2500.

The TM4 SUMO family is specifically designed for battery-electric, range-extended, and fuel-cell vehicles. These high-performance motors and inverters are engineered to offer maximum flexibility, enabling direct-drive, series-hybrid, or parallel-hybrid applications. The technologies are currently available to original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for testing and are scheduled for production in the first half of 2021.

“The demands of urban delivery trucks, city buses, long-haul trucks, and other high-power on- and off-highway vehicles require electrified solutions that meet their demanding duty cycles. A compelling combination of compact design and heavy-duty power, the TM4 SUMO HP series is precisely engineered to address the requirements of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles,” said Seth Metzger, senior vice president of electrification at Dana.

The product is designed to allow OEMs to replace internal combustion-based components with a compact, highly efficient package that does not require major modifications. It can therefore be coupled to diesel engines, natural gas engines, and multi-speed transmissions, as well as integrated as part of an e-Axle in heavy-duty and off-highway applications.

Packaged for Power and Optimal Value Reaching up to 800 volts DC, Dana’s TM4 SUMO HP series offers up to 430 kW of continuous power and 540 kW of peak power, as well as a peak torque value of 2,500 Nm.

Among its core design, performance, and price benefits, the series is:

up to 30 percent lighter and delivers up to 65 percent more continuous power and up to 45 percent more peak power compared with other heavy-duty electric powertrains available for the market;

designed to match the efficiency map of an internal-combustion engine when used as a range extender and can reduce operating costs by more than 35 percent when compared with a conventional diesel-powered vehicle.

Innovative Motor and Inverter Designs

The TM4 SUMO HP series features a new motor with compact concentric winding technology to deliver maximum torque density and leverages Dana’s proven internal permanent magnet technology for optimal efficiency and cost.

For the high-power version, the CO200 six-phase inverter has been upgraded with higher power and current output, as well as new connectors that improve ease of installation. This versatile and powerful inverter now delivers twice the power density at 23kW/kg up to 800 volts DC.

Further demonstrating its robustness, TM4 SUMO HP technology has been combined with Dana’s field-proven axle designs to support e-Powertrains for heavy-duty vehicle applications.

For more information on Dana’s lineup of electric and hybrid powertrain systems, visit danatm4.com.