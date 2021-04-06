Dana launches ultimate kingpin knuckle kits

Dana Incorporated launched its new Ultimate Dana kingpin knuckle kits in conjunction with the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

Only available from Dana, the kits include all of the top-quality components required to install a kingpin assembly for more robust off-road performance on Jeep vehicles.

“Launching the Ultimate Dana kingpin knuckle kits at the Easter Jeep Safari was the perfect opportunity to directly reach Jeep enthusiasts,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Our kingpin knuckles have developed quite a loyal following and now we can provide them with complete kingpin knuckle kits so they can replace the ball joint assemblies to customize their Jeep vehicles, adding strength and stability.”

As the only supplier to include all required components in one kit, Dana now offers Jeep owners a time-saving alternative to searching and ordering each component individually. The kits feature an updated knuckle design that delivers added strength to the axle while improving turning radius and steering. Available for Jeep JK, JL, and JT models, the Ultimate Dana kingpin knuckle kits are the newest addition to the Dana builder axle program.

“At Dana, we make it a priority to test and validate our products under the most extreme conditions to ensure premium quality and functionality,” said Nunnery. “Not only do the rugged trails driven at the Easter Jeep Safari give us a chance to trail test our products, but the event also provides an opportunity to talk with Jeep owners and learn how Dana can help them customize their vehicles for maximum off-road performance and durability.”

The 2021 Easter Jeep Safari was held March 27 to April 4 in Moab, Utah. Dana had six of its branded vehicles on site, including the Jeep ® vehicle which has been upgraded with the Ultimate Dana kingpin knuckle. In addition, Dana was the official sponsor of three of the Easter Jeep Safari trails and members of the Dana sales and engineering teams were on site to interact with Jeep owners and answer questions about Dana products.

To learn more about the new Ultimate Dana kingpin knuckle kits and other performance products, contact a Dana sales representative or visit www.spicerparts.com/builder-axle and www.DanaAftermarket.com.