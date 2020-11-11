Dana launches 11 training videos for auto professionals

DanaAftermarket.com features instructional videos to help automotive professionals get the most out of Dana Incorporated’s industry-leading e-commerce platform and an extensive literature library that provides in-depth product attribute information.

“For those new to DanaAftermarket.com, or those who have questions about specific platform features, we have created a series of videos to help guide them through the process of searching for parts, placing and tracking orders, and maximizing use of the site,” said Dan Griffin, senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions for Dana.

11 instructional videos

A series of 11 instructional videos are available at www.danaaftermarket.com/training-videos.

Dana customers can find out how to search and identify parts, check pricing and availability, navigate the shopping cart and checkout experience, and view order processing and history.

In addition, they can learn about helpful features of the DanaAftermarket.com platform, including fast order entry, exclusive RFQ pipeline access, and list creation to streamline the purchasing process.

When searching the DanaAftermarket.com global catalog for Spicer, Spicer Select, Victor Reinz, GWB, Albarus, Brevini, Glaser, and Spicer Torque-Hub parts, visitors will find associated literature and videos along with technical descriptions, product specifications, and high-resolution images.

The searchable literature library can be found at www.danaaftermarket.com/literature-library

“It has never been easier to do business with Dana,” continued Griffin. “DanaAftermarket.com sets the standard for order management, providing customers with up-to-the-minute data related to inventory, processing and shipping. Our aftermarket customers quickly learn that there are many valuable resources at their fingertips, like the expansive literature collection, that can help them make more informed purchasing decisions.”

For more information or to get login access, customers should contact their Dana sales representative or visit www.DanaAftermarket.com.