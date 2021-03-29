Dana expands Spicer Life Series service-free u-joint portfolio

Dana Incorporated has added new SPL 140SFX service-free u-joints for medium-duty applications to its complete portfolio of Spicer Life Series service-free u-joints for commercial vehicles.

“Spicer SPL service-free u-joints provide the durability, dependability, and easy installation our customers expect from the most trusted name in universal joints,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “No re-lubrication of the u-joints means lower overall costs and more time on the road for fleets.”

The new Spicer SPL140SFX eliminates the zerk hole lube drill and tap, and includes a tube of Spicer ultra-premium synthetic grease that is compatible with all NLGI-2 greases and professional-grade quality, even at high temperatures. Once the grease is applied, the SPL140SFX is lubricated for the life of the u-joint, resulting in less maintenance, reduced downtime, and lower overall operational costs over time.

“Spicer Life Series service-free u-joints deliver the same premium performance as original-equipment parts because they are original-equipment parts,” said Nunnery. “Engineered to meet the latest specifications and reflect the most forward-thinking advancements, the new SPL parts go above and beyond to outperform the competition.”