CRP picks top Canadian sales rep

Brian Banks is CRP Automotive’s 2021 Canadian Sales Representative of the Year.

The president of BRB Sales and Marketing Inc. is responsible for the Ontario territory for CRP’s AAE, Ajusa, Pentosin and Rein brands.

Last year was his first full year as a sales rep for the company.

“Brian earned this award thanks to his tireless work ethic and commitment to helping CRP Automotive grow its customer base in Canada,” said CRP’s Canadian national sales manager Patrick Hébert, who presented the award. “Because of his creativity and determination, Brian was able to sign up four new accounts in the Ontario region that have become steadfast and loyal CRP customers. We are delighted to present him with this award.”

After serving as a manufacturer’s representative in the Ontario automotive aftermarket for 28 years, Banks started BRB in 2019 as an independent manufacturer’s representative. He provides sales, marketing, and service for the automotive aftermarket, heavy duty, and industrial channels.