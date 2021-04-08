CRP Automotive unveils new Rein automotive water pump kit

CRP Automotive has released a new Rein automotive water pump kit (P/N WPU0016) for popular Audi and Volkswagen vehicles with 2-liter TSI gasoline engines from 2008-2018.

The Rein Water Pump Kit was developed with upgraded components to help address failure issues with the OE pump and provide a longer service life.

To avoid service issues and failures that develop due to leaking engine oil, the Rein automotive water pump features an aluminum thermostat housing that is more resistant to cracking and breaking than the original plastic housing and comes with an upgraded thermostat gasket that is designed to resist swelling. The kit also includes an OE belt, as well as all of the hardware required to complete the service quickly and avoid parts delays and comebacks. All of the kits are built and 100 per cent pressure tested in the U.S.A.

Application coverage includes Audi A3, A4, A5, A6, Allroad, Q3, Q5, and TT models, and Volkswagen Beetle, CC, EOS, Golf, GTI, Jetta, Passat, Passat CC, Tiguan, and Tiguan Limited models. Total coverage exceeds 1,430,000 VIO in U.S. and Canada.

CRP Automotive has produced an informative video on the Rein automotive water pump kit, as a part of their Inside the Brands video series, which can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3cBHWZK

Easy Online Lookup

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites, www.reinautomotive.com, or Show Me the Parts, www.showmetheparts.com/crp/