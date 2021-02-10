Cox Automotive Canada’s Black Employee Network hosts inaugural event

Cox Automotive Canada’s Black Employee Network (BEN) hosted more than 500 team members from Canada, Brazil, England, Europe and the United States for its inaugural event yesterday.

Guided by BEN’s three pillars, the event celebrated the employee resource group’s (ERG) achievements thus far, educated team members on anti-black and systemic racism and inspired everyone to take action towards a more inclusive workplace and society.

“Today I had the honour of opening an event that I hope will inspire more than 500 additional colleagues to stand with us in our effort to continue to combat anti-black and systemic racism within our workplace, industry and communities,” said Maria Soklis, President, Cox Automotive Canada & Brazil.

Hosted by BEN co-chairs Pako Tshiamala and Emiliano Void and featuring insights from local and global leaders from the Cox Automotive family, the inaugural event was part of the organization’s efforts to officially kick off the launch of Cox Automotive Canada’s newest employee resource group, open to all and beginning during Black History Month.

“Our hope is that the spirit of the conversations and actions we are taking will also inspire others within our industry and communities to help drive this much needed change, in their corner of the world” added Soklis.