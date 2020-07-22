Continental introduces two new TPMS tools

Continental has introduced two new Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) tools that are designed to help shops optimize their investment in TPMS and tire service. With the Autodiagnos TPMS D and SE Tools, professional technicians can handle all of the TPMS and tire service requirements of their customers.

Autodiagnos TPMS D reads and diagnoses 100% of the OE and 20 aftermarket TPMS sensor brands on the market, while Autodiagnos TPMS SE works with 100% of OE sensors and aftermarket sensors from REDI Sensor and EZ-sensor. Both tools can easily perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European, and Asian TPMS compliant vehicles.

The new tools offer a unique graphical user interface that allows the tools to be used in a variety of lighting conditions and easily read in direct sunlight. Tool flow supports an individual repair facility’s service repair process and allows TPMS and tire service functions to be accessed from the main screen without requiring vehicle specific configurations where applicable.

Designed to accommodate shops of all sizes, the Autodiagnos TPMS D tool can deliver complete TPMS service, diagnostics, and support tire service, and is an ideal solution for shops that only require a single tool for their service and diagnostic needs. This new tool can read and clear TPMS codes and has a built in VIN scanner for faster Make/Model/Year lookups. The TPMS D can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD2 mode that streamlines relearns for all of a vehicle’s sensors in under two minutes.

Autodiagnos TPMS D features intuitive, easy to use software and can connect to Wi-Fi for software updates and downloads of the latest vehicle applications, in addition to a PC-based update manager. The TPMS D tool can also be coupled with an optional digital Tire Tread Depth Gauge to help boost tire, suspension, and front end/steering component sales.

The Autodiagnos TPMS SE Tool is designed for shops with multiple bays and the need for more than one tool. This tool provides for fast and simple TPMS service with coverage for all passenger vehicle OE sensors and the most popular aftermarket sensors. The TPMS SE tool was designed to make multiple units affordable for a single shop, allowing several technicians to provide all customers with important TPMS service.

Paul Schriro, Program Supervisor, Diagnostics, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services, announced the new tools, saying, “We are pleased to offer a range of TPMS tools that offers comprehensive vehicle and OEM/aftermarket sensor coverage while providing technicians and repair facilities with the flexibility to tailor their TPMS service and diagnostic portfolio to suit their needs and business demands. Backed by Continental’s TPMS and OEM expertise, the perfect balance can be maintained with either one or both tools. The Autodiagnos TPMS SE allows Technicians to focus on TPMS service activities while the Autodiagnos TPMS D provides diagnostics as well as service capabilities. In addition, an optional tire tread depth gauge can be coupled with the TPMS D tool to support tire, front-end and suspension sales.”

www.autodiagnosTPMS.com