Chuck Searles joins AMi as new president

Chuck Searles has been selected as the new president of the Automotive Management Institute, a provider of management education for automotive service and collision repair professionals.

The announcement, made by the company’s board of trustees, is effective immediately.

Searles succeeds Jeff Peevy, who left to return to I-CAR as vice president of technical products, programs and services in late July.

Searles brings to the position a wealth of knowledge in the industry. He has been an active part of the automotive service and training community for almost 28 years. His career began as a dealer service technician in 1992. During nine years as a service technician, he was employed by three different dealers in two different states, Alaska and Arizona. This diversity helped expand his skillset and knowledge base, which eventually led to a technical service support position with Nissan North America in 2001.

Over the last 19 years he has served in four different Nissan training roles; technical training instructor, sales training senior planner, technical training aperations manager, and technical training instructional design manager.

“I’m honoured and excited to serve the board of trustees and the ever-expanding client base as president of AMi,” Searles said about his new role.

“We are ever so pleased to announce Chuck Searles as the new president of AMI. Chuck comes with an immense background in business management, personal leadership, analytics, organizational development, curriculum design, problem solving and classroom instruction,” said AMi board of trustees chairman Darrell Amberson. “His relationships and understanding of vehicle manufacturers will be an asset. We are confident that Chuck will oversee the continuing growth and prevalence of AMI, leading it to new higher levels of performance and achievement.”

AMi was established in 1989 to answer the demand for continuing education and industry-accepted recognition programs tailored specifically for the business needs of the automotive service and collision repair industry. To date, AMi programs have attracted more than 350,000 enrollments throughout North America.

