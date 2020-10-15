Chris Chesney to explore future vehicle tech in free webinar

Carquest senior trainer Chris Chesney will host a webinar on Tuesday covering new vehicle technology.

The free event, organized by the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA) is open to industry professionals AT 8 p.m. EST.

Chesney will cover the changes in technology and the impact they have on auto repair facilities.

According to Chesney, “The technologies you’ll see in your bays in the next 10 years are already being built and are in your shop today. But what about the technologies to come? This presentation will cover not only the technologies, vehicles and services you’ll see but will also illustrate the changes in how we all interact with the automobile in general.”

Click HERE to register.