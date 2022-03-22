Celebrating 30 years for B.C.’s scrap tire recycling program

The not-for-profit group that collects and recycles scrap tires in British Columbia is planning on marking its 30th anniversary this year.

Tire Stewardship BC is the oldest recycling program in Canada. Since the program first got going in 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in the province, according to the group,

Its anniversary was indeed last year but the pandemic forces the group to postpone celebrations. So the stewardship will celebrate throughout 2022 by partnering with province-wide organizations and events that focus on recycling and environmental sustainability. Several community tire collection events are also scheduled across the province throughout the year.

“Tire Stewardship BC and all our dedicated tire processors, haulers and retailers across the province have worked extremely hard over the years to create an effective and efficient tire recycling program, and as a result it has grown into the most successful recycling program in North America. Every year in B.C. the equivalent of more than five million scrap vehicle tires are recycled into new, durable, and environmentally friendly products, with 100 per cent [of] all scrap tires collected re-purposed within the province,” said Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director, Tire Stewardship BC. “In celebration of TSBC’s 30th anniversary, we are excited to be partnering with passionate and innovative community organizations that are creating unique events that help to educate British Columbians on tire recycling and environmental sustainability.”

The group will also provide grants to B.C. organizations that are planning to use recycled tire products in their community developments throughout the year. Grants go towards a variety of projects including rubber surfacing for playgrounds, water parks, fitness areas, walkways, running tracks, and playing fields.