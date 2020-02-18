Cardone exec to head up MERA board

Cardone CEO Mike Carr will head up the board of directors of the Association for Sustainable Manufacturing – also known as MERA.

Carr, who leads Philadelphia-based Cardone Industries, was elected chief executive officer of MERA’s board of directors.

MERA is the remanufacturing and sustainability division of MEMA, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association. MERA is a network of businesses that promote the benefits of remanufacturing and sustainability in the transportation and manufacturing industry.

“This appointment is especially meaningful, since Cardoen was instrumental in the creation of MERA and Michael Cardone Jr. was the founding chairman of the organization,” said Mike Carr. “We continue to support MERA’s mission, as sustainability was at the root of Cardone’s inception and continues to be at the forefront of our business today.”

“It is an honour to have Mike Carr serve on the MERA board of directors,” said John Chalifoux, president and COO, MERA. “Mike’s leadership experience, along with the rich tradition of CARDONE in remanufacturing, will be a strong asset as we continue to advance the sustainable manufacturing industry.”