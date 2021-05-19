Canadian tire distributor Groupe Touchette acquires Pneus Chartrand

Groupe Touchette Inc., the largest Canadian owned tire distributor, takes the next steps in its development plan with the acquisition of Pneus Chartrand Distribution Inc., Pneus Chartrand Mécanique Inc., as well as the Groupe Immobilier Chartrand Inc.

The agreement, which will take effect on July 1, 2021, encompasses all the retail and distribution activities of Pneus Chartrand.

With seven branches and a prominent network of customers across the province, Pneus Chartrand allows Groupe Touchette Inc. to consolidate its leading position in Quebec and Canada by asserting itself even more strongly as a solid and credible partner to independent retailers and other distribution networks seeking for a turnkey tire supplier solution.

“We are very proud of the acquisition of Pneus Chartrand, a major player in our industry in Quebec and in the Montreal metropolitan area, thriving from a solid reputation and whose business model is both complementary and compatible with our own,” said Nicolas Touchette, co-owner and CEO of Groupe Touchette Inc. “This confirms that we are more determined than ever to pursue our growth through strategic distribution and retail channels.”

“Customers will benefit from the combination of our national and regional strengths. They now have access to greater purchasing power and inventory range that offers advantages such as better product availability and exclusive products,” added Frédéric Bouthillier, co-owner and COO of Groupe Touchette Inc. “The complementarity of our two companies will quickly capitalize on their strengths as well as on the commitment, experience, and expertise of their employees. Components that are an integral part of our corporate culture which is focused on excellence in the service provided to current clients and the ability to position ourselves quickly to attract new customers.”

For M. Chartrand, Owner and President of Pneus Chartrand, “Groupe Touchette Inc. not only represents the best tire distribution company in Canada, but it is also best positioned, thanks to its exhaustive experience in distribution and retail, to ensure the continuity and development of what we have built over the years since 1949. Throughout our discussions, I have been impressed by their commitment to our employees, customers, and partners. I am convinced that Groupe Touchette Inc. has what it takes to ensure a prosperous future.”