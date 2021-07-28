Canada getting more ASE testing options

ASE certification testing has significantly expanded in Canada.

The National Institute for Automotive Excellence (ASE) recently acquired Vancouver-based Paragon Testing Enterprises by Prometric to open the door for more opportunities.

“Prometric has been a longtime partner of ASE, providing first-class testing options for service professionals in North America,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “With Prometric’s recent acquisition of Paragon Testing Enterprises, there are now more test-location options available throughout Canada for those pursuing ASE certification and recertification.”

Prometric, which has a satellite office in Toronto, has expanded its footprint in Canada with two more corporate locations added to the existing 13 that Prometric has been operating in Canada, ASE said in an announcement.

The Paragon acquisition creates an opportunity for ASE to partner with over 50 additional Paragon partner-sites including schools, learning centers and other testing facilities, helping Prometric expand in provinces like Northwest Territories, Yukon and Saskatchewan.

Visit www.ase.com/test-centers-1 to find a test centre. The ASE certification testing calendar and registration is available at www.ase.com/register-now.