News   September 22, 2020   by Allan Janssen

CAN Connect Virtual offers performance industry a place to meet

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 9, the Custom Automotive Network (CAN) is inviting the performance industry to get business done online during the CAN Connect Virtual event.

Registration is open for the annual event, put on by the Custom Automotive Network, formerly known as Performance Warehouse Association.

It will feature:

 

  • Pre-scheduled meetings organized (requests can be made until 9/9/2020 – 10 more days!)
  • Unique and secure video meeting links assigned
  • New products, policies and company announcements
  • Latest market trends from industry experts
  • New Product Showcase & Virtual Booths for all participating companies
  • Leading industry companies in attendance.

This B2B only event allows participants to choose when they want to attend.

Tuesday and Wednesday are set aside for scheduled private video meetings.

Details are available HERE.

www.customautomotivenetwork.com

