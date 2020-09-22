CAN Connect Virtual offers performance industry a place to meet

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 9, the Custom Automotive Network (CAN) is inviting the performance industry to get business done online during the CAN Connect Virtual event.
Registration is open for the annual event, put on by the Custom Automotive Network, formerly known as Performance Warehouse Association.
It will feature:
This B2B only event allows participants to choose when they want to attend.
Tuesday and Wednesday are set aside for scheduled private video meetings.
Details are available HERE.
Have your say: