CAF women’s program kicks off, another to launch

The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum’s (CAF) National Leadership Program for Women in Skilled Trades kicked off with tis inaugural cohort this month — and another cohort will soon be funded for next year.

In the first cohort, 18 apprentice tradeswomen are the first participants in the program, which was developed and is being administered in partnership with the Office to Advance Women Apprentices (OAWA).

With so much interest and demand for the program, a second cohort will be added in February. Partners will fund the second group at no cost. The CAF and OAWA will work with the industry, government, trades unions and training schools to support the future development and administration costs of the program.

While in the program, participants will be guided by subject matter experts to learn strategies and gain practical tips to empower them as leaders in their skilled trades workplaces and broader community.

Modules include principles of leadership, communicating with confidence, teamwork, mentoring and more. Those taking part are completing the program online through a learning management system. They can learn at a self-directed pace and an interactive forum with facilitators and tradeswomen coaches.