Business optimism growing in specialty equipment market

Business confidence among manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of automotive accessories is climbing, according to a recent survey conducted by the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA).

The poll found that more than 30% of those surveyed said they are now operating “mostly business as usual.” At the beginning of April, only about 17% of those surveyed could say that.

Nearly 90% of those surveyed now have a largely positive outlook, if you add in those who reported that they were “impacted short term, but will get through it.”

Over half of respondents said they are confident that sales in Q4 of 2020 will surpass those of Q4 2019.

If the economy opens up relatively quickly, the greater cohort of respondents believe 2020 could surpass 2019 for total sales.