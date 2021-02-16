Bosch medium & heavy-duty part cross-references now available in FleetCross by MOTOR

Bosch has released its medium- and heavy-duty part cross-references in the web-based MOTOR FleetCross tool.

Trusted in the industry for more than 25 years, FleetCross by MOTOR is a premier tool for medium- and heavy-duty part numbers and truck part cross-references, accurate labor times and repair information.

“Unlike the automotive industry, medium- and heavy-duty parts are difficult to identify due to limited catalogs in the independent aftermarket,” said Dominik Jedrzejak, business development manager at Bosch. “By working with MOTOR and entering our part cross-references – and a significant number of Bosch product images – into the FleetCross platform, we hope to simplify the part identification process for our customers.”

Bosch part cross-reference data currently available in FleetCross includes steering components, starters and alternators, diesel components, engine management and vehicle electronics and sensors.

“Knowing the significant value accurate medium- and heavy-duty reference information and images bring to our IAM customers, we plan on continuing to update existing part data and adding other product part cross-references and images in FleetCross on an on-going basis moving forward,” added Jedrzejak.

For more information regarding Bosch products, visit www.BoschAutoParts.com.