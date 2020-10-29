Bolt On extends repair shop software to entire aftermarket

Formerly only available to traditional repair shops using compatible third-party shop management programs, Bolt On is now extending its solutions to new and used car dealer service centres, auto body shops, parts vendors, air conditioning specialists, import car specialty shops, truck, RV, motorcycle and marine repair specialists, fleet managers and other sectors of the automotive aftermarket.

The full suite of capabilities are now available via the cloud through NextGear, making it possible for any customer-facing repair operation with an internet connection and a mobile device to improve communications, strengthen relations and increase business with customers.

Software or hardware are not required.

About NextGear

NextGear includes the full suite of capabilities every establishment doing repair work needs, in a single product, available month-to-month with no long-term commitment.

Dealer service centres, for instance, can send customers multimedia updates after the service advisor takes their keys, and collision centres can provide photographic evidence of vehicle damage in real time, for speedier approval of repairs from the insurance carrier.

For sectors where future work such as regular maintenance can be anticipated, drivers can schedule those appointments and receive service reminders on their device.

NextGear can also prompt customers to leave a positive review of their experience, helping shops and service centers to manage their online reputations.

NextGear delivers all the following capabilities in a single platform:

Vehicle condition photographs and videos

BOLT ON’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports

Two-way texting between customers and the shop

Speech-to-text note taking

Canned recommendations and notes, standardizing a professional polish to every diagnosis and communication

Complete vehicle maintenance profiles

Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time

Future appointment scheduling

Text-To-Pay and payment financing, through BOLT ON Pay

Review Manager

Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access

“We’ve had tremendous success with independent auto repair shops, giving them the tools to add transparency and improve communications, giving customers peace of mind and keeping their repair bays humming while enhancing revenue,” said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s founder and CEO. “With the launch of NextGear, based entirely in the cloud, we can now help every sector of the auto aftermarket, whether you’re fixing transmissions, replacing fenders, or servicing trucks, motorcycles, high-end imports or RVs.”

For more information, visit www.boltontechnology.com.