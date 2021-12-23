BMW, Blackberry team up on driver assistance

Blackberry has signed a multi-year agreement with BMW to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer’s driver assistance systems.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based software company will licence its QNX technology and have a team of engineers working to support developing SAE Level 2/2+ driving automation functions to be deployed across a number of BMW makes and models.

BlackBerry’s QNX technology is in production programs with 45 different original equipment manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, General Motors and Honda, and Tier 1 suppliers like Aptiv and Bosch.

The software works with a number of safety-related systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpits and secure data gateways.