Bestbuy welcomes Novalex & Candid Auto Parts as shareholders

Bestbuy has added Novalex and Candid Auto Parts as full member shareholders.

Edison Hu, the owner of Novalex Inc., is an established part store owner who has been serving the automotive aftermarket with locations in Burlington and Milton, Ontario, for more than 10 years.

“We look forward to working with Edison and his team,” said Andy Murphy, vice-president, sales and marketing at Bestbuy. “They will be a great addition to the Bestbuy family of shareholders.”

Novalex’s head office location is 975 Fraser Drive, Burlington, Ontario.

Thomas Chen, the owner of Candid Auto Parts, has been a part of the automotive aftermarket industry for almost 20 years. Chen opened his business in October 2016 and continues to serve his loyal customer base from his two locations in Oakville and Streetsville, Ontario.

“The open dialogue and support, combined with the impressive program Bestbuy has to offer, is what we need to continue growing our business,” Chen said.

Candid’s two locations are 2512 Bristol Circle, Oakville, Ontario | 12 Falconer Drive, Unit 12, Mississauga, Ontario.