Bestbuy holds virtual AGM

Bestbuy Distributors held its first ever “virtual” annual general meeting on May 21.

Shareholders from across Canada logged into the video call featured reports from Bestbuy president Bill Hay, board chairman Douglas Squires, and vice president of finance Mike Palmer.

“The event was certainly different than normal, but our shareholders truly embraced the concept,” Hay said. “Overall we were pleased with the new ‘virtual’ format, and are in hopes that next year we will once again return to our regular AGM meeting format.”

The newly elected board of directors was introduced. They are:

Chairman Douglas Squires of Colonial Auto Parts and APM Limited;

Vice chairman Gary Thibault, The Partsman;

Treasurer Scott Anderson, Peterborough Automotive;

Doug Wilson, Fat Guys Auto Parts;

Tony Racioppo, Fincham Automotive;

Andre Dimopoulos, Dorval Auto Parts;

Brad Nahorney, Sapphire Auto (IDL); and

Rob Dow, Jack Dow Auto Supplies.

Shareholders were also updated on Bestbuy’s support of he SickKids Family Heart Centre which is among the top three pediatric heart centres in the world. In the fall of 2019, Bestbuy Distributors presented its annual contribution. Since 1986 and has contributed $855,980.

During the meeting, Bestbuy had the pleasure of presenting Service Recognition Awards to Shareholders:

A & A Discount Auto Parts, 10 years;

Cobrex Inc., 10 years;

Distributions A.B.M. Inc., 20 years;

Den-Paul Distributors Ltd., 20 years;

Kendall’s Supply Ltd., 20 years;

Pieces D’Auto Sources, 25 years;

Central Transport Refrigeration, 35 years; and

Halton Automotive, 35 years.

Normally, at Bestbuy past AGMs, various vendor service awards are presented. However, this event was just for shareholders. Awards will be handed out later in the year.

“Vendors are key to continued Bestbuy success, and we look forward to presenting the awards to them in person later in 2020,” Squires said.