Bergstrom, Aisin, Cintas win best new products at MACS

A ‘no-idle’ air conditioning system from Bergstrom won the Best Use of Technology award at the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) annual trade show last week.

The eCoolPark system is an electric AC system that functions without the engine running, allowing users to work in comfort in their vehicles with the engine offs.

Aisin was honoured for the Most Service-Friendly product with its new OEM water pump timing belt kits, which contain the water pump with gaskets and timing belt along with the housing, hydraulic tensioner, idler and tensioner bearings where applicable.

The Most Innovative new product was the Cintas First Aid Cabinet.

The awards were handed out by a panel of independent members of the aftermarket trade press at the 2020 MACS Training Event and Trade Show at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Over 700 attendees, 37 speakers and 70 exhibitors, 14 industry award winners and a bit of NASCAR glamour added up to an exceptional attendee experience.

“MACS celebrated its 40th anniversary in Nashville in grand style, with a visit to Music Row included, said Elvis L. Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer. “We were impressed with the engagement of attendees in training classes for mobile A/C repair for automotive, light duty, heavy duty and off-road vehicles.”

The MACS 41st Training Event and Trade Show, A/Ccess will take place Feb. 3-5, 2021 at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Fla.

www.macsw.org