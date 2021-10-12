BCIT, Canadian Tire team up on apprenticeship program

The British Columbia Institute of Technology has partnered with Canadian Tire stores across B.C. on an apprenticeship training program.

The program, according to a news posting to BCIT’s website, will be designed to the automotive parts retailer and service shop chain’s standards and specifications. It will also help the company meet the growing demand for highly skilled and qualified Red Seal technicians.

“The BCIT Canadian Tire Apprenticeship Training program is designed to instill the skills valued by Canadian Tire Service Centers, and to ensure Canadian Tire technicians are some of the best trained and most highly skilled automotive technicians in the industry,” the posting said. “As a major incentive for apprentices, Canadian Tire also covers all tuition, books and other costs associated with the program, including travel and accommodation in some cases.”

Mubasher Faruki, associate dean of automotive at BCIT was quoted as saying the corporation get in touch with the school to create a customized program. It’s the first of its kind in the province, and maybe in Canada.

“We really broke away from the traditional type of apprenticeship training being done in the province, or across the country for that matter, by incorporating specific and pertinent customized training unique to Canadian Tire,” he said.

Apprentices will take part in four eight-week intervals of training at each level of the four-year program, according to BCIT. Graduates receive a BCIT Diploma of Trades Training and become Red Seal-certified automotive service technicians.