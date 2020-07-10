AWDA changes meeting format, launches new virtual conference

This year’s Automotive Warehouse-Distributors Association (AWDA) annual conference during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week in Las Vegas is “adapting to a changing environment.”

The association, which has organized one-on-one meetings between parts manufacturers and parts distributors for 73 years, will not book a suite of meeting rooms in the Venetian Hotel as it normally does. Instead, the face-to-face meetings are expected to take place in vendor booths or in modular meeting rooms located adjacent to the trade show floor.

And for those companies that will not be in Las Vegas this year, a virtual conference will be held two weeks later.

The Virtual One-on-One Meetings and Conference will be held Nov. 16-19, featuring member recognition, leadership updates, pre-scheduled appointments being conducted via private video conferences, and AWDA’s annual awards ceremony.

“In unusual times like this, flexibility and the freedom to adapt to a changing environment are essential,” the association says. “The virtual AWDA event broadens reach and now offers total access to all of your significant stakeholders.”

Click HERE to register for the event

Click HERE for the association brochure explaining the changes.

“By combining a traditional face-to-face meeting experience with a full-blown virtual conference, AWDA is providing members with maximum flexibility and value this fall,” the association says.