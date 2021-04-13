Automotive Parts Services Group recognizes top suppliers

A record number of members, suppliers and associates were in attendance when the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) presented top supplier awards during its national conference and expo held virtually this week.

The Group presented awards to supplier partners for exceptional support in key categories that are important to its membership. In addition, an overall Outstanding Vendor of the Year award was presented. Members of Federated Auto Parts and The Pronto Network cast votes for the top supplier in each category, and the results were as follows:

Outstanding Vendor of the Year – Standard Motor Products

Sales Support Vendor of the Year – First Brands Group

Marketing Excellence Vendor of the Year – KYB Americas Corporation

Excellence in Education & Training Vendor of the Year – Gates

Service Level Excellence Vendor of the Year – DuraGo

Catalog & Product Data Excellence Vendor of the Year – Dorman

“We want to thank all of our vendor partners who provided exceptional support and service during a year that was unlike any we have ever had,” said Larry Pavey, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group. “We especially wanted to honor those who went above and beyond, working closely with our members to help us navigate some very challenging issues. We congratulate our honorees and thank them for their continued commitment and partnership.”

More than 1,200 members, vendors and associates are participating in The Group’s conference and expo this week, attending a virtual series of general sessions and informational meetings as well as taking part in one-on-one sessions and a virtual vendor expo.