Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club ready to ride into AAPEX again

The annual three-day Ride for the Future by the Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club (AARC) will kick off once again heading into AAPEX.

The event is supports the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), which provides scholarships and educational resources to help develop future industry leaders.

“The AARC Ride for the Future offers an exciting and unforgettable experience,” said Mike Mohler, the leader of the pack. “While we are taking in incredible locations and having a blast, we are also giving back to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.”

He noted that Michael Rukov has been designated the head of “fun stuff” and is working on a mystery field trip that participants will enjoy. However, the location of the mystery excursion has not yet been revealed.

The scenic ride will begin at Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours in Las Vegas on Oct. 31. Riders will cruise through Nevada, Southern Utah and Arizona. Riders will head back to Las Vegas on Nov. 2 in time for the start of the Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) conference.

Interested riders can rent motorcycles from Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mike Mohler, at mikem@thegroupapsg.com.