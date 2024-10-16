subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club…

Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club ready to ride into AAPEX again

,
Adam Malik

Share

The annual three-day Ride for the Future by the Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club (AARC) will kick off once again heading into AAPEX.

The event is supports the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), which provides scholarships and educational resources to help develop future industry leaders.

“The AARC Ride for the Future offers an exciting and unforgettable experience,” said Mike Mohler, the leader of the pack. “While we are taking in incredible locations and having a blast, we are also giving back to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.”

He noted that Michael Rukov has been designated the head of “fun stuff” and is working on a mystery field trip that participants will enjoy. However, the location of the mystery excursion has not yet been revealed.

The scenic ride will begin at Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours in Las Vegas on Oct. 31. Riders will cruise through Nevada, Southern Utah and Arizona. Riders will head back to Las Vegas on Nov. 2 in time for the start of the Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) conference.

Interested riders can rent motorcycles from Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mike Mohler, at mikem@thegroupapsg.com.

Related Posts

October 7, 2024

TotalEnergies expands with new store and adds new partner

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
October 7, 2024

Fountain tire promotes three to VP roles

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
September 30, 2024

The Group announces Pavey’s successor

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Scholarhship-1.jpeg August 28, 2024

ERI hands out scholarships for 2024

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Brendan-Morris-300x300.png July 22, 2024

New chair for Brake Management Council

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Gary-MacCausland-Headshot.png July 22, 2024

New secretary for TIA

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
2024-05-28-porsche-canada-portraits-matthias-wacker-0457-225x300.jpg July 8, 2024

New Porsche after sales leader in Canada

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Mike-Ferris-240x300.jpg July 2, 2024

NTN adds new sales manager

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *