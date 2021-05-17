Autocrypt & Shield team up for enhanced electric and autonomous vehicle cybersecurity

Electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle cybersecurity provider Autocrypt has partnered with the Shield Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, hosted by the University of Windsor, to prioritize research and development in securing connected and autonomous vehicles.

As automotive technology evolves to become more autonomous and electrified, threats to the technology have seen exponential increase.

Autocrypt focuses on raising awareness of the need to prioritize security, but also providing comprehensive security solutions to mitigate those risks.

Autocrypt has secured more than 5,000 kilometres of smart highways and roadways throughout the peninsula, winning C-ITS contracts for the entire nation. Its security operations center (SOC) provides complete security coverage of the internal vehicle system and V2X communications, the core technology allowing for seamless autonomous driving. By actively detecting and preventing unwanted access, Autocrypt offerings ensure a secure vehicular environment for electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles.

Shield focuses on research and innovation of automotive cybersecurity technology as well as education and training for students and corporations in order to raise awareness for the need to prioritize cybersecurity preparedness.

“The goals of Shield and Autocrypt align together exceptionally well,” said Autocrypt’s Director of Business Development, Sean HJ Cho. “This partnership will allow us to work more closely with the connected and autonomous vehicle security landscape in Canada, as the country advances in cutting-edge technologies for electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles and begins to implement necessary changes following the UNECE’s WP.29 regulations. Our existing technology and real-world use cases will allow us to contribute to the shift that needs to take place in the minds of both corporations and cons umers: that security should not be taken for granted, and vehicles and mobility infrastructure need to be secured before drivers hit the road.”