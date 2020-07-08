Auto Care Association releases 2021 Facebook



The Auto Care Association says this year’s Factbook – the just-released resource of aftermarket data – will prove more useful than ever before.

“This edition comes at an unprecedented time in our industry as we are just beginning to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 virus,” Auto Care Association president and CEO Bill Hanvey writes in the forward to the 30th edition. “This issue, more than any other in its 30- year history, is critical to enable you to make informed, data-driven decisions for your businesses.”

The 2021 Auto Care Factbook, produced by the Bethesda, Maryland-based Auto Care Association, offers 120 pages of facts relevant to the automotive aftermarket.

The section on the Canadian auto care industry highlights the size and shape of the aftermarket. It pegs the auto care industry at $22.8 billion CDN in 2019, representing a 2.3% increase over 2018.

The number of motor vehicle repair shops (24,665) and the number of parts outlets (2,693 wholesale locations and 4,853 retail locations) are taken from Statistics Canada and DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

This year’s edition of the Factbook also features:

Updated “Key Economic Indicators 2015–2019” and Covid-19 outlook by Northwood University;

An extended industry forecast through 2023 by IHS Markit;

An updated “Global Automotive Aftermarket Review” by Jefferies; and

Delayed Maintenance, Market Potential and Time to Market by IMR Inc.

Billed as ‘the source for global auto care industry information,’ it is free to Auto Care members, or available to purchase for $1,950.

