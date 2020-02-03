Auction proceeds benefit SEMA scholarship

The Specialty Equipment and Motor Association (SEMA) Memorial Scholarship fund was the big winner recently when Jeff Allen of Flat 12 Gallery got a record-breaking price for a one-of-a-kind build at the annual Barrett Jackson Auction.

All $150,000 of the purchase price went to the association’s scholarship to help young automotive enthusiasts.

After a year-long cross-country tour, at high-profile automotive events, the mix between a 1963 Volvo 122S Amazon and 2013 Grand Sport Corvette earned the highest price for a Volvo Amazon. It was also the highest-selling Volvo at auction in history!

The car packs a 600 horsepower Lingenfelter Built LS7 under the hood, and is filled with Pennzoil Synthetic motor oil.

During the auction, Allen explained why he chose the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund and how Shell and Pennzoil collaborated with Flat 12 Gallery on this project.

“When we first created the V06, we knew we had something special,” said Allen. “But without the help of Shell and Pennzoil, this vehicle wouldn’t be here today on the block fetching this much money to donate to the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was the ultimate reward.”

Allen chose the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund because of his support for upcoming groups of automotive enthusiasts. The fund offers financial assistance to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators. With the proceeds of the auction going to the fund, the program can continue to assist future automotive leaders.

“Shell and Pennzoil are proud to be a part of such an inspiring build with Jeff Allen and the Flat 12 crew,” said Patty Lanning, vice president, North America Marketing, Shell Lubricants. “We’re grateful to work with incredible teams like Flat 12 and Barrett-Jackson to help generate awareness and support for the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund to help young people pursue automotive careers. Jeff’s next level creations like the V06 are proof that with collaborations like these we can drive the industry forward.”

www.flat12gallery.com

www.Pennzoil.com