ASW Conversations: Shop owners talk training

It can oftentimes be a struggle for shop owners and technicians to get the management and technical training they need. But two shop owners made the trek to Nashville this spring in search of the latest education to stay on top of the ever-evolving landscape.

Rob Lang from Richmond Motorworks in Richmond, B.C., and Louie Solarino from Sam Garage in Markham, Ontario, attended the Worldpac Supplier Training and Expo in the Music City where hundreds of training classes were held, ranging from business management to technical.

During the event, they sat down with Auto Service World Conversations host Adam Malik to discuss the importance of ongoing training to stay up to date on the latest repair techniques for increasingly complex vehicles.

The owners also share the challenges they face running busy shops, including managing workload efficiency and accessing the correct technical information needed to diagnose problems.

It’s an interesting discussion that explores the evolution of selling techniques, the challenges of selling to different generations and the need for adapting to change in the industry.

