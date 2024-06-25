ASW Conversations: Bruce Eccles, Shop Owner Turned Author

Bruce Eccles has been a technician and shop owner. Now he’s an author.

The semi-retired owner of Eccles Auto Service in Hamilton, Ontario, released a memoir, Don’t Look Back, Look Ahead: 40 Years of Business and Life’s Unexpected Road.

He shares stories of life and business. It’s not a book simply for shop owners — he believes business owners of all stripes can walk away after reading having learned something.

He joins host Adam Malik for an episode of Auto Service World Conversation to talk about his book, how it came together, what you’ll find inside, lessons he’s learned and much more.

Tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library: