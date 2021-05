In the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher of CARS magazine, Peter Bulmer, continues a conversation with Bruce Eccles, owner of Eccles Auto Service, who was also recently recognized in our Shop of the Week column.

Having started in the automotive aftermarket in 1975, it’s safe to say that Eccles has seen his fair share of changes, challenges, and disruptions over the last 46 years.

