ASW Conversations: A place for the industry’s young pros, with Kari Hann

The Young Professionals in the Auto care sector is the gathering place for the industry’s youngest professionals.

But there’s plenty of room for it to grow.

YPA chair Kari Hann sat down with Auto Service World Conversations host and YPA committee member Adam Malik to talk about her journey into the aftermarket, into the YPA — or as it was known when she first joined, the Young Executives Society — and what her goals are as chair.

Hann also dives into what the YPA community means for the aftermarket and its young professionals. She discusses the opportunities that are there and why employers should support their younger staff to join.

But the community needs the support of the industry as well. Aftermarket companies should also rally around the group, Hann urged, to provide not only greater chances to network but also learning opportunities.

Listen in as she dives into the value of the YPA, her goals and what’s possibly ahead for the community.

Tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library.