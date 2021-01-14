ASE winter registration now open

ASE winter registration is now open through March 31. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. A $34 registration fee is added to every order, no matter how many tests are purchased. Tests are $47 each, except L1, L2, and L3, which are $94 each.

For recertification, a $34 registration fee is paid per order, and tests are $47 each, except L1R, L1R and L3R tests are $94 each. An individual may sign up for as many recertification tests as they choose during the registration window. As an added benefit, ASE caps the cost of tests taken at $141, so the most anyone would pay to recertify in a single registration window is $175, no matter how many recertification tests are taken.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app was developed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE testing is available throughout the year and ASE offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process. For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit www.ase.com/register-now.