News   February 28, 2022   by Adam Malik

ASE wants to hear from you

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is celebrating 50 years in 2022. As part of its milestone, it wants to hear from ASE-certified professionals.

The group wants to feature professionals in a series of profiles showcased in ASE communications, including its website and social media platforms.

To submit a profile, ASE Certified professionals interested in sharing their story should visit ASE.com/ASE-Spotlight, complete the online form, upload their photo and click “submit.”

It plans to recognize and honour ASE-certified professionals throughout the year, including during Automotive Service Professionals Month in June.

