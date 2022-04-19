ASE opens spring certification

Spring registration has opened for more than 50 ASE certification tests, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced.

The tests cover nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry, the group noted.

Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at almost 450 test centers.

Registration is available through ASE.com by clicking on ‘register’ and ‘sign-in.’ From there, users can next click on ‘orders’ and then ‘store’ where they can find the tests they want to take. Then add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification, it noted. Through the app, users can extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.