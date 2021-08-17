ASE hosting EV webinar for techs

Automotive service technicians looking for news, trends and updates on electric vehicles can attend a free webinar on Friday.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that it’s hosting the one-hour webinar, entitled NAPA – Hybrid and Electric Vehicle EV Update, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

ASE said NAPA’s Jason Gloria will share some of the latest technology information, service news and trends regarding the business segment that’s always changing.

Registration is available through this link. Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

For those who can’t attend, registration is still encouraged. If available, a recorded session will be accessible. A follow-up email with details will be sent.