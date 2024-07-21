Are Front License Plates a Requirement in New York?

A lot of things on passing vehicles can catch your eye; bold designs and window stickers can grab your attention, and so can mismatched paint jobs. Something else that often gets a second look is a vehicle without any license plates.

While missing rear plates just look weird and immediately out of place, the same isn’t always true for the front ones. So, what are the front license plate laws in NY? Well, like most other states, New York has license plate laws. Ignoring these laws can have repercussions that can include everything from a fine to vehicle impoundment.

Why Front License Plates are a State Requirement

Front license plates serve the same purpose as rear ones. License plates often make it easier for authorities to identify vehicles suspected of being involved in a crime like a hit-and-run collision.

Since all license plates are registered to a specific vehicle and individual, the authorities can use the information to track down the suspect.

Using a hit-and-run accident as an example; a traffic or security camera may not be in a position to capture an image of the rear license. However, the camera may have a perfect view of the vehicle’s front, and this can also apply to you or any witnesses to the accident. You may only be able to see the front of the vehicle as it speeds away.

To sum it up, the state requires all NY drivers to have both front and rear license plates to make vehicles easier to identify and locate.

A Look at NY License Plate Laws

The same laws apply to rear and front license plates in New York. To help ensure you’re following the law, here’s a look at the state’s license plate requirements.

Two License Plates

All vehicles registered in New York must have a front and rear license plate. There really aren’t any exceptions, and this includes all automobiles, even vintage ones, trucks, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles.

Yes, motorcycles must have a front and rear license plate in New York, even though some other states exclude two-wheel vehicles.

Both License Plates Must Be Visible

If you think storing your front license plate on the back seat counts, you’re violating state law. New York is pretty specific about where and how the license plates must be displayed.

You can’t cover either license plate with plastic or glass. Even if the covering is clear, it can’t be placed over a front or rear license plate. The reflection from the cover can make the license plate harder to read.

All license plates must be attached to the proper location on the vehicle, usually around the front fender and rear bumper. You must also attach the license plates right side up.

New York law also requires all mud, dirt, and snow to be cleared off the license plates. This can be a bit of a pain in the winter but it’s necessary to avoid violating state requirements.

While this isn’t a requirement, it’s a recommendation. If possible, install lights around the license plates to make them easier to read at night. This is a standard feature on most newer model vehicles, so it may not be something you need to follow up on.

Most Decorative Frames are Legal

Decorative license plate frames let you add some personality to your vehicle. Most decorative license plate frames are also perfectly legal.

The only thing the state has to say about the frames is they can’t obscure the license plate. As long as the frame isn’t blocking any part of the plate, it probably meets legal requirements.

What About Transferring License Plates?

Transferring your license plates without selling your vehicle is rarely an issue. However, if someone decides they prefer the letters and numbers on your license plates to theirs, you can swap.

You’re stuck with your license plates until you legally sell or give your vehicle away. This means transferring the title and notifying the DMV. With that being said, you can transfer your license plates to a vehicle you own. Just contact the DMV, fill out the paperwork, and the transfer should be legal.

How to Get NY License Plates

If you’re worried about going through a lengthy and confusing process simply to get front and rear license plates, take a deep breath. The process is surprisingly simple.

The first step is to notify your insurance company and add the vehicle to your policy. If you don’t currently have a policy, you’ll need to get insurance before you can register your vehicle with the DMV.

Once you have proof of auto insurance, the next step is sending in your paperwork. This includes the VIN, proof of insurance, and license plate application, which is also the last step you need to take. Now, you wait a week or so for your new license plates to arrive in the mail.

New York also requires vehicle inspection stickers but this is a relatively easy process and there’s probably an inspection station near you. The state requires a safety inspection for all vehicles every 12 months.

Penalties for Violating NY License Plate Laws

If your vehicle is missing its front license plate, fines can be as high as $200. You may also need to pay a $93 surcharge on top of the fine, which also applies if the rear license plate is missing or either one is obscured.

Vehicles parked on public streets without license plates are automatically towed. To retrieve the impounded vehicle, you’ll need to provide proof of ownership and insurance, along with a valid driver’s license. You’ll also need to bring a set of valid license plates registered to the impounded vehicle.

Even though license plate violations are considered misdemeanors, you can still get points on your license. Your insurance rates may increase or the provider can decide to drop your coverage.

Keeping Your Vehicle Legal in New York

Keeping a vehicle legal in New York isn’t complicated but requires completing a few steps. You must have front and rear license plates and a valid inspection sticker. Failing to follow the law can result in hefty fines, and you may even find yourself at the impound yard trying to retrieve your vehicle.

Staying compliant helps you avoid these penalties and keeps your vehicle on the road, and by following these regulations, you can drive with confidence, knowing you’re abiding by the law.