APEX Auto joins Bestbuy as a full member shareholder

APEX Auto has joined Bestbuy as a full member shareholder.

Mike Kadykalo, the founding owner of APEX Auto, is a lifelong Durham resident who has been a fixture in the local automotive industry for more than 50 years. It is this passion for the industry that has allowed Kadykalo to grow APEX into one of Durham Regions most trusted sources for everything automotive.

Founded in 1996, APEX has two locations in Oshawa and Ajax, Ontario. Dan Murray, Partner and General Manager, joined APEX in 2018. Murray’s lifelong passion for automotive led him to leave the printing industry after 25 years.

Kadykalo stated, “We are excited to be part of the Bestbuy family and we look forward to being active participants in the growth of our mutual businesses.”

APEX’s two locations are 190 King St. E., Oshawa, Ontario | 370 Monarch Avenue, Ajax, Ontario.