Alliance welcomes first Belizean member

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has its first shareholder owner in Belize.

Westrac Ltd., originally known as Western Tractor Supply, has joined the Alliance family, as the largest auto and tractor parts supplier in Belize.

A small group of investors founded Westrac in 1969, moving into automotive parts in 1985, and later into truck and industrial parts. It boasts more than 33,900 square feet in store and warehouse facilities and a staff of more than 260 employees.

“Westrac is an excellent company and an outstanding addition to the Alliance,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “They’re known across Belize for bringing the largest selection of quality brands to their customers. We’re excited to expand our footprint into this new territory with this fantastic company.”

Allan Reimer, chief financial officer at Westrac, said the company is excited to join the Alliance.

“We know that it is a company with great character and we are thrilled to work alongside their incredibly dedicated and knowledgeable team,” he said.

