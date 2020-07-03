Alliance partners with Excel Sales Consulting

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has partnered with Excel Sales Consulting to expand offerings on Alliance University, the group’s internal training platform.

The partnership will assist store teams in consistently delivering on Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s motto: “Service is the Difference.”

“Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have always valued training and a commitment to further education,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Alliance. “We are proud to further expand our educational offerings through this partnership with Excel Sales Consulting and its president, Norman Rose.”

The new training partnership will include delivery driver courses, inside counterperson courses, leadership courses, and more. Trainees will learn about relationship selling skills, creating the ultimate customer experience, and communicating effectively.

“Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to work with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, presenting at their conferences and providing sales, customer service, and leadership training for many of the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper locations throughout North America,” said Norman Rose, president of Excel Sales Consulting.

“The Excel Sales Consulting team is excited about continuing our partnership to provide the group with a fully-branded online video-based series of customized sales, customer service and store manager leadership training for their store teams.”

Alliance University is an expansive library of educational resources for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper members, containing a variety of product, technological, and customer service classes.

The platform utilizes the Oshawa, Ont.-based CARS OnDemand learning management system and a plethora of webinars, courses, seminars, and other training opportunities from many of the valued Alliance channel partners.

