Alberta shops partner with Liqui Moly on free oil changes

Liqui Moly USA is partnering with four Canadian auto repair shops to provide free oil changes to healthcare professionals.

The Germany-based oil company has announced a partnership between its Canadian division and four Alberta automotive repair shops to provided complimentary oil changes to doctors, nurses, and first responders.

“We are pleased to make a difference where and how we can,” explained Liqui Moly USA/Canada CEO, Sebastian Zelger. “Healthcare professionals are making significant sacrifices and commitments devoting countless hours and days to save so many people’s lives. At the very least, this will relieve them of one stress that might encroach on their busy lives.”

Statistically speaking, most healthcare professional will require an oil change some time during the public health emergency.

The four participating shops are Alberta Asian Motorworks, Alberta European Motorworks, German Car Specialist, and Sheni’s Auto Trend.

“We have felt fortunate over the years to have been given the opportunity to operate our business in the city of Calgary. The community has supported our business through the good times and bad,” said Zuhair Janmohamed of Sheni’s Auto Trend. “At a time like this, it gives us great pride to be able to give something back. Our local health care workers have given so much to our community. We are happy to thank them with these complimentary services.”

Healthcare professionals have already begun taking advantage of this program at participating shops.

Alberta Asian Motorworks has already provided more than 40 free oil changes for health care workers in the Red Deer area.

Healthcare professionals who want to take advantage of the offer have to call one of the four shops. Upon presenting their employee ID, they get a free Liqui Moly oil service, while supplies last.